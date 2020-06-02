Sameer, Satwik & Chirag Recommended For Arjuna; Murlidharan & Bhaskar For Dronacharya

Sameer Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were recommended for the Arjuna Awards while S Murlidharan and Bhaskar Babu have been selected for the Dronacharya Awards by the Badminton Association of India on Tuesday. Verma was recognised for his extraordinary consistency in 2018- winning three titles and ascending to a career-high no.11 in men's world rankings earning him a place among the best-eight at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, where he progressed to the semi-finals on debut.

Satwik and Chirag were recommended for their historic Thailand Open title win last year, a historic gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where they also won the men’s doubles silver propelled them into the world’s top 10 and have pushed them within inches of securing their first Olympic berth for next year’s Tokyo Games. National Institute of Sports (NIS)-certified coaches Murlidharan and Bhaskar were the architects of the success stories of Indian badminton who had tirelessly put in efforts to shape champions.

Recommendations for Dhyanchand Award

For the Dhyanchand Award, two-time Asian Games bronze medalist Pradeep Gandhe and South Asian Games silver medallist and CWG Team bronze medallist Manjusha Kanwar's names were recommended.

