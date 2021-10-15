San Francisco Giants Vs LA Dodgers: MLB LIVE Streaming Info, Dream 11 Predictions & More

San Fransisco Giants are all set to clash with Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of Major League Baseball (MLB)’s National League Divison Series. The series is currently tied at 2-2, and Game 5 between the teams is being termed as the playoff series for the ages by the baseball fans. The LA Dodgers are coming off a 7-2 win against the Giants in Game 4 on October 13 and saved themselves from elimination. The match will be the third time that the long-time rivals will meet in a series decider. They previously met in a tiebreaker series in 1951 and 1962 where Giants won the third games both times and advanced into the World Series.

How to watch Live Streaming of MLB match, San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers in India

Indian baseball fans wondering how to watch the MLB game live streaming in India can watch the match on the official website and mobile application of the online streaming platform Fan code. Unfortunately, the match won’t be telecasted in India. However, fans can buy a premium subscription of FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99, or an annual fee of INR 499 to watch MLB games live. The match is scheduled to start at 6:37 AM IST on October 15, at the Oracle Park in San Fransisco. Baseball fans in the US can watch the San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers match live by tuning in to ESPN, TBS, FS1, Fox, or the MLB network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the ESPN app, TBS app, Fox Sports app or Fubo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers predicted teams:

San Francisco Giants Probable Playing 9- Darin Ruf, Kris Bryant, Austin Slater, Buster Posey, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria, Donovan Solano, Logan Webb

LA Dodgers Probable Playing 9- Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urias

San Francisco Giants vs LA Dodgers Dream 11 Fantasy Team:

Outfielders- Mookie Betts, Austin Slater, Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor, Darin Ruf

Infielders- Trea Turner, Brandon Crawford

Pitcher- Logan Webb

Catcher- Will Smith

Image: AP