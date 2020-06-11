Will Arjuna Award Give Me Back My Olympic Berth: Sanjita Demands Inquiry & Compensation

CWG gold medalist weightlifter Sanjita Chanu, who was banned for 2 years on dope charges and subsequently cleared of all charges, has demanded an apology and compensation from the authorities and investigation into the conspiracy to falsely implicate her saying whether only conferring Arjuna Award could give her back the lost opportunity to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Due to the two year ban imposed by WADA, Sanjita could not participate in the Olympic qualifier and as a result will have to miss out at Tokyo Olympics whenever it happens. In an exclusive interview over the phone from her native village in Manipur, Sanjita said though she was happy to get the Arjuna award which she should have got two years back, the award has now lost its purpose and meaning.

'My two years of prime have been snatched away'

"Can the Arjuna award give me back my lost two years and all the achievements, prizes, and recognition I could have got during these two years? My two years of prime have been snatched away. Who is responsible for this? Who changes my sample? I could not compete in the Tokyo Olympics qualifier which has done irreparable damage to my career. Can Arjuna award make me qualify for Tokyo Olympics?" an emotionally choked Sanjita asked.

Sanjita also asked for an unconditional apology and compensation from the authorities for her loss of pride, name and two precious years.

