Virat Kohli Leaves AB De Villiers Astounded With Weightlifting Workout; Watch Video

Indian captain Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of his lockdown time by performing intense weight training inside his home gym. On Tuesday, May 20, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a video of himself performing a weightlifting drill. Along with the post, he also wrote “Earn it, don’t demand it” in the caption. While fans of Virat Kohli flooded the comment section with words of admiration, even his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers appeared to have been awestruck by his Indian Premier League (IPL) captain.

Virat Kohli workout: AB de Villiers admires his RCB captain Virat Kohli

In the latest Virat Kohli workout video, AB de Villiers made his presence felt by expressing his admiration. The veteran South African cricketer left a flushed face, thumbs up and a flexing of biceps emojis in the comments section. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are known to be good friends who have the utmost respect for each other. Quite recently, the South African batsman compared Virat Kohli with tennis legend Roger Federer in an interview with Pommie Mbangwa. Kohli and ABD have been teammates for RCB in IPL ever since AB de Villiers joined the franchise in 2011.

AB de Villiers comment on Virat Kohli workout

Virat Kohli house: Virat Kohli workout at his own residence, watch video

Virat Kohli moved to Mumbai and bought himself a luxurious new home in the posh locality of Worli in 2016. But the new Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. His house has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion by 2020. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹900 crore (USD$119 million) as of the fiscal year 2019-20. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is â‚¹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli’s overall salary figure lies around â‚¹24 crore (USD $3.1 million) per year considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the RCB in IPL as well.

