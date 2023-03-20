Saudi Arabian GP: Updated F1 Drivers & Team Standings After Alonso’s Penalty Gets Reversed

The Round 2 of the F1 2023 season in Saudi Arabia concluded in dramatic fashion with FIA handing and then reversing penalties. Red Bull secured their second straight 1-2 finish of the season at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday night, but this time it was Sergio Perez who was at the top spot of the podium. Drama ensued in Jeddah moments after the podium celebrations as P3 finished Fernando Alonso received a 10-second penalty for improperly serving a previous five-second penalty.

This resulted in Geroge Russell being handed a P3 finish, which came as the maiden podium for Mercedes in the 2023 season. However, hours after the race, FIA reversed their penalty on the two-time World Champion after Aston Martin submitted a review. This meant Alonso scripted history in Jeddah by earning his 100th podium finish in Formula 1.

Despite winning the race, Perez finds himself at second in the F1 Drivers’ Championship 2023, as Max Verstappen stole one point for the fastest lap in the final lap of the race. While the Dutchman sits at the top of the Drivers standings, Aston Martin follow Red Bull in the F1 2023 Constructors’ Championship points table. Check out the updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship Standings after the dramatic Saudi Arabian GP.

F1 2023: What else happened at the Saudi Arabian GP?

Meanwhile, Russell finished fourth ahead of his teammate and the seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz earned a P6 finish, ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, who started the race at P12 due to a 10-place grid penalty. It is worth noting that the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen ended up finishing P2 despite starting the race from the 15th place on the grid.

While the Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished 8th and 9th respectively, Kevin Magnussen in 10th on his Haas was the final points finisher on Sunday. While the biggest highlight of the race was Verstappen’s incredible drive from P15 to P2, Ferrari had another disappointing main race as they made wrong strategic calls. At the same time, Alonso and Aston Martin continued their fight at the top of the grid.