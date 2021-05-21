SDP Vs SEM Dream11: Padres Vs Mariners Prediction, Team News And MLB Top Picks

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the Seattle Mariners (SEM) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, May 21 at 7:10 PM local time (Saturday, May 22 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs SEM Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs SEM Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: SDP vs SEM game preview

The San Diego Padres are currently at the second spot of the MLB National League West standings. Jurickson Profar and team have played 44 games so far in the tournament, winning 27 and losing 17. The Seattle Mariners, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the American League West table with a win-loss record of 21-23.

Despite the slight difference in their win-loss record, the San Diego Padres are set to get a tough competition from the Seattle Mariners. The Padres will have high expectations from Jurickson Profar, Eric Hosmer and Victor Caratini, while the Mariners will depend on Taylor Trammell, Ty France and Justus Sheffield to come out on top.

SDP vs SEM team news

The San Diego Padres will enter the Petco Park without Keone Kela, Dan Altavilla (elbow), Taylor Williams (knee) and Drew Pomeranz, who are reported injured, while Wil Myers will be out due to COVID-19. The Seattle Mariners, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Jake Fraley (hamstring), Dylan Moore and Marco Gonzales (forearm) on Friday as they are all in the injured list.

SDP vs SEM Probable Playing 9

San Diego Padres: Tommy Pham, Jurickson Profar, Trent Grisham, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Tucupita Marcano, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Victor Caratini

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Mitch Haniger, Kyle Seager, Ty France, Keynan Middleton, Justus Sheffield

SDP vs SEM Top Picks

San Diego Padres: Jurickson Profar, Eric Hosmer, Victor Caratini

Seattle Mariners: Taylor Trammell, Ty France, Justus Sheffield

SDP vs SEM Dream11 team

Outfielders: Taylor Trammell, Kyle Lewis, Jurickson Profar, Trent Grisham

Infielders: Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado, Ty France

Pitcher: Justus Sheffield

Catcher: Victor Caratini

SDP vs SEM Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the San Diego Padres will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SDP vs SEM playing 11, SDP vs SEM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs SEM live and SDP vs SEM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

