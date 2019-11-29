Sebastian Vettel Becomes Father, Set To Delay Arrival For Abu Dhabi GP

Sebastian Vettel will be eyeing a podium finish in the final race of the year at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. The Ferrari driver will look to end the year on a high before coming back to challenge for drivers championship next season.

Sebastian Vettel becomes a father

According to the F1 website, the German driver will be delaying his arrival to Abu Dhabi following the birth of his third child. The four-time world champion was excused of his media duties to remain with his wife Hanna and the newborn kid. Ferrari offered their congratulations on social media.

F1: Sebastian Vettel arrival for Abu Dhabi GP

The German is flying on Thursday and expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi tonight, giving him plenty of time to prepare with his team ahead of the first practice session, which begins at 13:00 local time on Friday. Vettel can still finish ahead of Leclerc in this year's Drivers' Championship but he must either win Sunday's race or finish second with the fastest lap to have any chance to avoid his first season defeat to a team-mate since joining Ferrari in 2015.

F1: Sebastian Vettel Brazil GP fiasco

Sebastian Vettel got into trouble with teammate Charles LeClerc after both took each other out of the race in Brazil. This silly incident resulted in a Ferrari missing out on the podium. Both the drivers were called to Ferrari headquarters following the incident as they had talks with team boss Mattia Binotto at Maranello last week. Vettel and Leclerc were asked to explain the incident themselves and apologise.

Ferrari will head to the final race of the season with the aim to put their woes behind and focus on the task at hand. The team will also be hoping that Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will stay out of each other’s way and end the season on a high note.