Sebastian Vettel Calls Only Works Teams Winning F1 Titles "Old Fashioned" Thinking

Although historically there has been a common sentiment in F1 that only works teams win F1 titles, Sebastian Vettel believes that that belief is old fashioned. The four-time Driver's Champion has joined Mercedes' customer, Aston Martin, this season following his exit with Ferrari. Vettel left The Prancing Horse after spending six seasons with the team.

Sebastian Vettel believes fears of only works teams winning F1 titles are old fashioned

Despite there being a common notion of only work teams winning F1 titles, Sebastian Vettel has downplayed the threat of Mercedes, who supply power units and other parts as a part of a technical collaboration between the two teams. When Vettel was asked about whether his team will be able to fight Mercedes for wins and championships this season, he replied, "With somebody like Mercedes, I think we can trust that you get a very fair treatment. And if you are faster, then you are allowed to beat them. As I said, this sort of mindset is way out of date. As a principle. I see where you're coming from, but I'm not worried."

Vettel optimistic of Aston martin F1 chances with Mercedes engines

2021 will be the first time that Sebastian Vettel races with Mercedes engines in F1, having previously been powered by BMW, Ferrari and Renault engines. Vettel said he was interested in working with Mercedes' power units as they are widely regarded to be the best in F1. "The Mercedes power unit is supposedly the strongest on the grid, and it will be my first time with Mercedes in Formula 1. I'm looking forward to see how they work," said Vettel. Having had an extremely disappointing last season with Ferrari, the four-time Driver's Champion will hope that Aston Martin F1 can help him fight for wins and the championship again.

Lewis Hamilton chases record eighth Driver's Championship

Even if Aston Martin F1 have the pace to fight for wins, Sebastian Vettel's task will be far from easy as he will have to fight Lewis Hamilton who is on the verge of winning a record eighth F1 Driver's Championship. Hamilton was on top form last season as he won 11 of the 17 races in the F1 2020 season. Along with Hamilton, Mercedes will also look to extend their record by winning their eighth consecutive Constructor's Championship.

2021 Formula 1 schedule

The countdown for the 2021 F1 season has already begun as the new season is less than three weeks away. As per the 2021 Formula 1 schedule, the first race is the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28th. The action then moves to Italy and Portugal.