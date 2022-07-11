Sebastian Vettel Fined For Having 'failed To Live Up To Standards' Ahead Of Austrian GP

The Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday saw Aston Martin finish the race on a disappointing note with Lando Norris and Sebastian Vettel failing to score points. While Norris finished 13th, Vettel finished the race last. Besides the disappointing result on Sunday former World Champion (Vettel) was handed a suspended fine. The German, who retired from the sprint after a clash with Williams’ Alex Albon, was classified 19th after Alpine’s Fernando Alonso failed to start.

Austrian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fined by FIA

If you are still wondering why Sebastian Vettel was fined ahead of the Austrian GP by FIA the F1 statement said, Sebastian Vettel was handed €25,000 suspended fine for the remainder of the 2022 season by the FIA after he left Friday’s drivers’ briefing without permission and “expressing frustration” at the meeting. According to International Sporting Code and Sporting, Regulations drivers are required to attend the meeting compulsorily and must stay for the entire duration. It means Vettel will only be required to pay the fine should he fail to attend a drivers’ briefing through the remainder of the year, or breach the ISC article.

Following the Austrian GP sprint race on Saturday, FIA summoned Vettel to discuss the matter. The four-time world champion apologised for his behaviour, however, the stewards said the breach “cannot go without penalty”. As per the F1 statement, "Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the Stewards, Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case.

Subsequently, Vettel had a meeting with the Race Director, who informed the Stewards that Vettel apologised without reservation and that further, they had a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting and more". The statement further said, "The Stewards determine that there is a breach, which cannot go without penalty, but that based on the report from the Race Director there are factors in mitigation."

Sebastian Vettel fined: Why did Sebastian Vettel walk out of the meeting?

According to a BBC report, Sebastian Vettel asked for explanations for inconsistent decision-making by officials. The issues raised by the German driver come at a time when there is frustration among the drivers at officiating this year. As per the report, drivers believe stewards are not making consistent judgements on racing matters. They have also had concerns about decisions being made in other matters, including safety and a row earlier this season about underwear and jewellery.