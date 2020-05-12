Sebastian Vettel Net Worth, Ferrari Career, Endorsements And F1 Salary

Sebastian Vettel's six-year association with Ferrari is set to end with the Vettel failing to agree on a new contract with Ferrari. Vettel signed a three-year deal with Ferrari in 2017 and talks for an extension were on since January but both parties failed to agree to terms. The four-time world champion’s future has long been uncertain with Ferrari and the German is now being linked with Renault and McLaren. Here's a look at the Sebastian Vettel net worth, the Sebastian Vettel salary and the Vettel Ferrari association.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel net worth: Vettel All Set To Leave Ferrari After Contract Talks Fail; Replacement Uncertain

Sebastian Vettel net worth: Sebastian Vettel salary

Sebastian Vettel is arguably one of the richest F1 drivers despite his recent struggle for form on the race circuit. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Vettel net worth is an astonishing $120 million. Vettel's career earnings amount to a mammoth total of $511 million according to Essentially Sports. The Sebastian Vettel salary at Ferrari is reportedly $40 million along with bonuses. According to several reports, the German bags close to $500,000 in endorsements with the likes of watch brand, Casio, car manufacturer Infiniti, petroleum brand Shell & clothing brand Pepe Jeans.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel salary: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel To Take Pay Cuts As F1 Teams Struggle

Full story and reaction as Ferrari and Vettel announce they will part ways after the 2020 season >> https://t.co/q4rzXlXHXt#F1 pic.twitter.com/9TvEWERnLK — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2020

Sebastian Vettel net worth: Sebastian Vettel Ferrari career

Sebastian Vettel signed for Ferrari after a disappointing 2014 season with Red Bull, signing an initial three-year deal. Vettel's championship rival Fernando Alonso's departure from the team meant that the German would team up with Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel failed to replicate his Red Bull heroics at Ferrari, failing to win a single championship title with the racing giants before his imminent departure. The four-time F1 champion's best finish with Ferrari was in his debut season where he finished third behind Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel net worth: Ferrari Does U-turn In Talks With Sebastian Vettel Over New F1 Contract

Also Read: Sebatian Vettel net worth: Make-or-break Year For Vettel As Ferrari Contract Runs Out

Disclaimer: The above Vettel net worth and endorsements figures have been sourced from various websites and reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.