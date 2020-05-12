Sebastian Vettel All Set To Leave Ferrari After Contract Talks Fail; Replacement Uncertain

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel is all set to leave Ferrari at the end of his contract, after renewal talks between the driver and team reached an impasse. Vettel's contract with the Italian team ends at the end of the championship year.

Sebastian Vettel all set to leave Ferrari

Late on Monday evening, German publishers Bild and Auto Motor und Sport reported that the contract negotiations had broken down and the German is all set to leave the 2019 runners up.

Vettel, who has won the Championship four times with Red Bull Racing joined Ferrari in November 2014 to reach greater heights and emulate his hero Michael Schumacher. "When I was a kid, Michael Schumacher in the red car was my greatest idol and now it’s an incredible honour to finally get the chance to drive a Ferrari. I already got a small taste of what the Ferrari spirit means when I took my first win at Monza in 2008 [with Toro Rosso], with an engine from the Prancing Horse built in Maranello. The Scuderia has a great tradition in this sport and I am extremely motivated to help the team get back to the top. I will put my heart and soul into making it happen," he had said when he joined. Vettel is all set to leave Ferrari without winning a single championship.

Vettel is currently paired with youngster Charles Leclerc, however, there is no clarity regarding the team he will be joining and who will be replacing the German.

Leclerc signed a contract with Ferrari which keeps him on thier payroll till 2024. Leclerc went into 2019 as the No. 2 to Vettel, a four-time world champion, but quickly established himself by winning two races - including on Ferrari’s home soil in Italy - and seven pole positions to the one victory and two poles for Vettel. Leclerc finished 24 points ahead of Vettel in the drivers’ standings.

