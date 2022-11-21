Sebastian Vettel Steals Show With Perfect Doughnut Display In Last F1 Race At Abu Dhabi GP

The build-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 was all about Sebastian Vettel retirement from Formula 1. The four-time Formula 1 World Champion bid farewell to the sport after securing a point following a 10th-place finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 20.

The German driver raced against some of the very best during his glittering career and will go down as one of the best drivers to have graced the sport. Vettel, while announcing his retirement, stated that it was a difficult decision to make but he had spent a lot of time thinking about it.

Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Sebastian Vettel signs off F1 in style

After crossing the finishing line on Sunday, Sebastian Vettel signed off in style by performing the celebratory donuts at the Yas Marina Circuit. The video of the same was shared by the social media handle of Formula One and the post has so far received over 5,00,000 views on Twitter.

Following the completion of the race, Sebastian Vettel, while sharing his thoughts on retirement said, "I feel a bit empty. It's been a big weekend. The last two years have been disappointing but there are more important things in life. It's a huge privilege to be in the position I'm in. I hope I can pass this on to the other drivers, the responsibility. There are things far bigger and more important than racing in circles."

"It's been very special for me to have that kind of farewell. I had a great time and was able to enjoy success and win championships. From the sporting point of view, it's been huge, but also I have been able to grow and mature in many ways, reflect about a lot of things," he added.

A look back at Sebastian Vettel's glorious career

Sebastian Vettel made his F1 debut with BMW Sauber in 2007 at the United States Grand Prix. The German then went on to etch his name in history books by winning four World Championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. The legendary driver is third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners with 53 victories. His 13 race victories in 2013 and 15 pole positions in 2011 are still season records.

Sebastian Vettel’s journey with Ferrari was a topsy-turvy one with the 2016 season being his worst as he did not win a single race. By the time Vettel ended his stint with Ferrari he had won 14 races making him the third most successful Ferrari driver after Michael Schumacher (72) and Niki Lauda (15).