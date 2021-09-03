Shooter Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Two Medals In Single Paralympics

Avani Lekhra scripted history yet again as she won a bronze medal in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 on Friday. This is her second straight medal in the same week. The young shooter had won a historic gold at the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1·Shooting event on Monday, August 30.



Avani has now become the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals in a single edition of the Games.

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara's performance in the finals

After the end of Shot 10, Avani Lekahara was at the fourth position with a score of 101. She was still at the fourth spot after the end of Shot 15 with a score of 101. There was no stopping her after Shot 25 as she was in the same position with a score of 252.4.

However, in the next couple of rounds, she slipped down to the fifth and sixth positions and at one point was staring at elimination. But, that was not to be as she staged a remarkable comeback by clinching the fourth position (425.2) and eventually finishing at the third spot (435.7). He finished with 445.9 to finish at the top of the podium with a bronze.

Avani Lekhara Paralympics

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara reached the finals of the R8 women`s 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Avani shot a total of 388, 393, and 395 in Kneeling, Prone, and Standing rounds respectively. She finished second in the qualification round. Avani on Monday had created history by winning the gold medal in the Paralympics. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equaled the World Record with 249.6 points.

