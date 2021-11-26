Simone Biles 'battles' With Mental Health Again; Netizens Share Words Of Wisdom

Star Olympian gymnast Simone Biles took to her official Twitter handle on Friday and posted a couple of tweets that suggest that she might be struggling with mental health issues again. Earlier during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Biles stepped away from many of her events, citing mental health issues, and she has been quite vocal on the topic in the past.

On November 26, Biles tweeted a question asking her followers why does it get harder to please one's family as people grow older. She put out a second tweet a couple of minutes later which read, “I’m just so exhausted”.

why is it the older you get the harder it is to please your family — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 26, 2021

I’m just so exhausted — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 26, 2021

Internet reacts to Simone Biles' tweets

Meanwhile, on witnessing the tweets from the Olympic champion from America, Twitter fans were quick to respond with their motivational words of wisdom. A user mentioned in her tweet that she feels the same as she is going to start a new job after an 11-year hiatus from the corporate world. The user said that her dad says he really hopes she doesn’t mess this job up, after which she was really hurt. The user also mentioned that she is 45 years old.

Oh my gosh Sis.



Not you too?



I’m starting a new job on Monday.



Going back to the corporate world after 11 years away.



My Dad says, “I really hope you don’t mess this up.”



I was so so hurt.



BTW, I’m 45 years old — Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) November 26, 2021

In reply to Biles’ tweet, another user explained that everyone is always a child in their parents' minds, no matter whether they are "5, 25, or 45" years old. The user further added that her kids are in their early 20s and she tries to make a conscious effort to give them the space they deserve while being supportive of them when needed. Whereas another user expressed her astonishment at knowing that Biles is an Olympic gold medalist, yet her family is still not impressed with her.

In your parents mind, you are always a child, no matter whether you are 5, 25 or 45. I have kids in their early 20s myself, and I make a conscious effort to give them the space they need to live their lives while still being supportive when they need it. — Cheryl (@fallingleaves) November 26, 2021

Olympic gold medalist and your family STILL aint impressed????? Smh… — Sabrina (@bina_273) November 26, 2021

Among the many reactions, few users said that the Olympics gold medalist will eventually get to a point in her life when she will stop prioritising certain things and will start focusing on her peace. Another user said that at some point in time, Biles will realize the need to please herself, as she would have to let her family know that she loves them yet can’t hang out with them anymore. At the same time, many other users also replied to Simone Biles’ tweet with their words of wisdom.

You will eventually get to a point where you stop prioritizing even doing that and begin to center and focus only on your peace. 🙏🏽 — God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) November 26, 2021

At some point you’ll realize that you need to focus on pleasing you@and your significant other. If the family isn’t in your corner you have to eventually let them know you love them but can’t hang out with them any more. — Mitch Lubin (@MitchLubin) November 26, 2021

Pleasing your family is not your/my job. As an independent adult you/me get to choose our life’s path. — Heather (@xgoogleplex2) November 26, 2021

(Image: AP)