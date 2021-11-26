Last Updated:

Simone Biles 'battles' With Mental Health Again; Netizens Share Words Of Wisdom

Simone Biles' recent social media activity suggests she may be struggling with mental health problems again. Here's how netizens reacted to her latest posts.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Simone Biles

Star Olympian gymnast Simone Biles took to her official Twitter handle on Friday and posted a couple of tweets that suggest that she might be struggling with mental health issues again. Earlier during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Biles stepped away from many of her events, citing mental health issues, and she has been quite vocal on the topic in the past.

On November 26, Biles tweeted a question asking her followers why does it get harder to please one's family as people grow older. She put out a second tweet a couple of minutes later which read, “I’m just so exhausted”.

Internet reacts to Simone Biles' tweets

Meanwhile, on witnessing the tweets from the Olympic champion from America, Twitter fans were quick to respond with their motivational words of wisdom. A user mentioned in her tweet that she feels the same as she is going to start a new job after an 11-year hiatus from the corporate world. The user said that her dad says he really hopes she doesn’t mess this job up, after which she was really hurt. The user also mentioned that she is 45 years old. 

In reply to Biles’ tweet, another user explained that everyone is always a child in their parents' minds, no matter whether they are "5, 25, or 45" years old. The user further added that her kids are in their early 20s and she tries to make a conscious effort to give them the space they deserve while being supportive of them when needed. Whereas another user expressed her astonishment at knowing that Biles is an Olympic gold medalist, yet her family is still not impressed with her.

Among the many reactions, few users said that the Olympics gold medalist will eventually get to a point in her life when she will stop prioritising certain things and will start focusing on her peace. Another user said that at some point in time, Biles will realize the need to please herself, as she would have to let her family know that she loves them yet can’t hang out with them anymore. At the same time, many other users also replied to Simone Biles’ tweet with their words of wisdom.

(Image: AP)

