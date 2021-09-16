Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Among Sports Stars On TIME's 100 Most Influential People

The TIME Magazine on Wednesday rolled out the list of 100 most influential people in the world for the year 2021, and some very popular sports stars were honoured on the list. The likes of US women's gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee, women's track and field legend Allyson Felix, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were included in the TIME's 100 list.

The list is divided into various subcategories, Lee was listed under 'Pioneers', her teammate Biles, along with Brady and Felix under 'Titans', and Osaka and Ohtani found themselves under 'Icons'. TIME asked other sports stars to write about the legends on the list and what they meant to them.

Felix sets an extraordinary example as a mother, a woman, and an athlete

Two-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion figure skater Michelle Kwan wrote about Allyson Felix, who became the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history at the Tokyo Games after winning a bronze and gold medal, saying that she sets an extraordinary example as a mother, a woman and as an athlete. Kwan then wrote that Felix has already paved the way in so many areas, including fighting for new maternity policies that will help the next generation of mothers and athletes.

Osaka has the power to change the world

Russell Wilson, an NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks, wrote about Naomi Osaka saying that her humility and dedication to others has been spectacular to watch. He said that it has been very meaningful that she has been able to talk honestly about struggling with her mental health and share with the world her vulnerability. He then added that while everyone has the capacity to make a difference but sometimes, certain people have such influence that they can change the whole world and that Osaka has the power to do just that.

Biles embodies the endless potential of Black women

Serena Williams, 23 time Grand Slam singles champion, wrote about Simone Biles saying that she has cemented herself as one of the most decorated American gymnasts of all time. But when she’s not on the mat or competing in front of the world, and that Biles strikes the powerful balance between humility and confidence, according to the 39-year-old. Williams also said:

What she (Biles) embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women. I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams.

Image: AP