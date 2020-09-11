Skip Bayless Slammed For Insensitive Assessment Of Dak Prescott's Depression Struggles

Sports columnist Skip Bayless endured the wrath of social media for his 'lack of sympathy' towards Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's struggles with depression. On Wednesday, Dak Prescott revealed on In Depth with Graham Bensinger that the past few months have been extremely difficult for him where he struggled with anxiety, depression and sleeplessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prescott revealed his issues only intensified after his brother, Jace, committed suicide in April.

Skip Bayless on Dak Prescott mental health problems

The host of Fox Sports' show Undisputed, Skip Bayless, absolutely ripped the Cowboys star for going public with his struggles. "I have deep compassion for clinical depression, but when it comes to the quarterback of an NFL team, you know this better than I do, it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports, am I right about that?” Bayless told on Thursday's episode of Undisputed. “You are commanding an entire franchise… And they’re all looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of the football team."

The 68-year-old went on to claim that he has no sympathy for Dak Prescott, especially considering he is the face of America's leading NFL franchise. "If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots, and it definitely can encourage others on the other side to come after you."

Bayless' apparently insensitive assessment was condemned by Fox Sports, who released a statement on Thursday, saying they are "proud of Dak Prescott for publicly revealing his struggle with depression and mental health."

The publication said Prescott showed "tremendous courage" which is a prime example of his leadership with the Dallas Cowboys. "We do not agree with Skip Bayless’ opinion on Undisputed this morning. We have addressed the significance of this matter with Skip and how his insensitive comments were received by people internally at FOX Sports and our audience.”

Likewise, Bayless' comments were not taken kindly by fellow media professionals and athletes. The likes of Kevin Love, Kendrick Perkins, Rex Chapman, Kavon Frazier, Dez Bryant, Torrey Smith and Solomon Thomas slammed Bayless on social media for his comments.

People like @RealSkipBayless are the reason why people stay silent when they are struggling. Depression doesn’t care how much money you have, the color of your skin, or if you play for the weak ass Cowboys. It’s a real issue. His comments were ignorant. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 11, 2020

I’ve had to the opportunity to work with @RealSkipBayless last year and off the Camera he was really cool and down to earth...but he has LOST all my respect with that HORRIBLE DISRESPECTFUL Take about Dak Prescott!!! SMH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 10, 2020

Skip Bayless thinks Dak Prescott is weak for admitting he’s suffered depression following his brother’s suicide and during the Covid-19 pandemic. He says leaders don’t do that.



Disgusting take.



Leaders help others. Dak is helping teammates and fans alike by speaking up. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 10, 2020

Shame on @RealSkipBayless. Are you kidding me? This is why we have a stigma against mental health, suicide, and depression.@dak being vulnerable is showing unbelievable strength and leadership. He’s impacting so many lives. Dak’s a true leader for speaking about his real emotions — Solomon Thomas (@SollyThomas90) September 10, 2020

Mental illness was a huge part of why I didn’t want to play football after my release from Dallas and due to the social issues and injustices happening. I turned down opportunities and money because my health, stability and mental healthy were far more important. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 10, 2020

More Than a Athlete also means that we are human and battle things in our personal life too. Smh @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/jfZk5bhKmt — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) September 10, 2020

Kevin Love's Twitter thread explains how Dak Prescott showed courage by opening up on his struggles:

And on World Suicide Prevention day nonetheless!!!



Dak saved lives by what he said...and no this is not an overstatement. https://t.co/hJVB4mXgue — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

You want to know why now, and always, it’s important for Dak Prescott to share his struggles... — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

...it’s because racial lines play a major part in people’s relationship with mental health — “opening up about a mental illness can feel like giving one more weapon to someone you know can use it against you.”.... — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

Skip missed fact that BECAUSE Dak is the quarterback and leader of America’s team — him outwardly expressing this will lead to young men and women of every demographic to feel less alone and express themselves openly. Mental health issues rob us of achieving our full potenial. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

Dak helped move a number of people forward today. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 10, 2020

Dak and Tad Prescott respond to Skip Bayless' reckless take

Dak Prescott's brother, Tad, also blasted Bayless on social media, explaining how his brother openly talking about depression can lead an entire generation of men and women to talk about their issues and fell "less alone" while enduring the same.

In relation to his comments about mental health and the death of his brother Jace, Dak Prescott was asked today if he gave any thought to the idea that leaders aren’t supposed to show vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/FIBbpsrO2u — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 10, 2020

(Image Credits: Dak Prescott, Skip Bayless Instagram Handles)