Boxing: Dillian Whyte Talks About Offering Deontay Wilder $50 Million+ Dollars For A Fight

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is going to return into action against Mariusz Wach on December 7 at “Clash on the Dunes - Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2”. No wonder he is a dangerous boxer and he has depicted his unparalleled power in all of his last 10 fights. After an unfortunate knockout loss against Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte has gone on to win every fight and recently expressed his urge to fight Deontay Wilder.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Takes A Jibe At Rival Deontay Wilder In Latest Instagram Post

Boxing: Dillian Whyte has a ‘good deal’ for Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder shut down Luis Ortiz in an epic re-match on November 23 and the WBC Heavyweight champion is expected to go up against Tyson Fury in February 2020. Well, Dillian Whyte is also in the mix and he wants to get his hands on Wilder. In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Whyte said that the current WBC Champion could have earned more than what he made in his last three fights by fighting him inside the ring. According to the Briton, he offered a huge chunk of cash to Wilder for a fight against him but the latter refused the offer.

According to reports, Wilder has made more than $50 million in his last 3 fights against Tyson Fury, Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. Well, Whyte did not disclose the amount he offered to Wilder for the fight but as per his claims. It is an amount which is not certainly above $50 million. Take a look at Whyte’s recent interview clip with Sky Sports Boxing.

🗣"I was going to pay Deontay Wilder more money to fight me than he made in his last 3 fights!." 👀



Who would win, Whyte or Wilder? 👇 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte Predict The Winner Of 'Clash On The Dunes'

The British heavyweight has often slammed his contemporaries through his social media handles and his recent statement for Deontay Wilder was not at all surprising for fans to hear. Dillian Whyte has often called out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dominic Breazeale through his Instagram profile and this time he wants to fight Wilder. However, he has to overcome Mariusz Wach first on Saturday, December 7.

Face Off 😠



🇬🇧 Dillian Whyte – 271.1lbs

🇵🇱 Mariusz Wach – 270lbs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 6, 2019

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Reveals His Favourite KO Victory; One Where He Almost Killed His Opponent

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Unhappy With Mike Tyson Post Luis Ortiz Fight