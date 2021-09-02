Sports Fraternity Mourns Sidharth Shukla's Sudden Demise: 'Shocked Beyond Words'

In a piece of shocking news, actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, a Mumbai hospital confirmed, where the 40-year-old was taken on Thursday morning. According to reports, Shukla was brought dead to the hospital at around 11 am. The hospital has said that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of Shukla's demise. Shukla was most famously known for his successful Bigg Boss 13 campaign, which he won in February 2020. Several famous personalities, including people from the sports fraternity, have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

"Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolences to family and friends.. OM Shanti," former India international Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

Another reminder of how fragile life is.

Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words. RIP Siddharth and my condolences to his loved ones 🙏🏻 Life is so unpredictable. Appreciate everything we have!! #SiddharthShukla — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) September 2, 2021

Really shocked to hear about #siddharthshukla RIP 🤲🏽 — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) September 2, 2021

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री का बड़े चेहरा सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की निधन वार्ता सुनकर हमे बहुत दुख हुआ. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांती दे और परिजनों को बल प्रदान करे 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W4FnbpL0I7 — Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60) September 2, 2021

Shukla's career in TV & Film industry

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, "Love U Zindagi". Shukla's breakthrough role came in 2012 when he appeared in the famous show Balika Vadhu, where he played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Shukla left the show in 2015 and then appeared in several reality shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shukla also hosted a couple of TV shows, including India's Got Talent, Savdhaan India, and Bigg Boss 14. He also starred opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, where he played the charming character of Angad Bedi. Shukla also starred in a Kazakh film titled Business in Kazakhstan, where he played the role of an Indian businessman Mr. Chakraborty.

Image: PTI/SidharthShukla/Insta

