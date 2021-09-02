Last Updated:

Sports Fraternity Mourns Sidharth Shukla's Sudden Demise: 'Shocked Beyond Words'

In a piece of shocking news, Sidharth Shukla died apparently of a heart attack, a Mumbai hospital confirmed, where the 40-year-old was taken on Thursday morning

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Sidharth Shukla, Ravi Dahiya, Virender Sehwag, Sidharth Shukla death, What Happened to Sidhharth Shukla, Rahul Chahar, Harbhajan Singh

Image: PTI/SidharthShukla/Insta


In a piece of shocking news, actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, a Mumbai hospital confirmed, where the 40-year-old was taken on Thursday morning. According to reports, Shukla was brought dead to the hospital at around 11 am. The hospital has said that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of Shukla's demise. Shukla was most famously known for his successful Bigg Boss 13 campaign, which he won in February 2020. Several famous personalities, including people from the sports fraternity, have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

"Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolences to family and friends.. OM Shanti," former India international Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter. 

Shukla's career in TV & Film industry

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, "Love U Zindagi". Shukla's breakthrough role came in 2012 when he appeared in the famous show Balika Vadhu, where he played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar. Shukla left the show in 2015 and then appeared in several reality shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

READ | Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner suffers heart attack

Shukla also hosted a couple of TV shows, including India's Got Talent, Savdhaan India, and Bigg Boss 14. He also starred opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014, where he played the charming character of Angad Bedi. Shukla also starred in a Kazakh film titled Business in Kazakhstan, where he played the role of an Indian businessman Mr. Chakraborty.  

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: Sidharth Shukla dies; Afghanistan Crisis; Hurricane Ida & more

Image: PTI/SidharthShukla/Insta
 

READ | Sidharth Shukla dies at 40: Shweta Tiwari, Jay Bhanushali, Niti 'shocked', express grief
READ | Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai; fans in disbelief
Tags: Sidharth Shukla, Ravi Dahiya, Virender Sehwag
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND