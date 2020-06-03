Sports Ministry Extends Deadline Till June 22, Allows Self-nomination For National Awards

The sports ministry on June 2 extended the deadline of the last day of submission of application for National Sports Awards from June 3 to June 22. The sports ministry also relaxed nomination process for this year's Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and other accolades allowing self-recommendation for athletes keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by them in getting the recommendations.

The sports ministry said that sportspersons eligible in accordance with the award guidelines are now permitted to apply without the recommendations of the authorities or persons. "Accordingly, the part of the application form requiring the recommendation of the prescribed authorities or persons may be left blank," the ministry said in a press release on June 2.

Electronic invitations allowed

The ministry further said that it will accept e-mail invitations for this year's applications before or on June 22. "Hard copies are not required to be submitted due to lockdown in an account of COVID-19," the ministry said. The sportsperson and entities who have already submitted their applications to the Department need not submit their applications again. The award will be decided by a Selection Committee constituted by the government of India. The committee will include sportsperson of eminence, sports journalists, experts, commentators, sports administrators among others.

(Image Credit: PTI)