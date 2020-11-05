Steelers Buy Dinner For Allegheny County Poll Workers Counting Election Ballots

The US Presidential elections 2020 is set to be the closest election in US history. With votes still being counted, the final US election 2020 result is still too close to call. With several key swing states yet to declare the final results, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both expressed their confidence about winning the election. This year’s election has also seen several sports teams in the US talk about the importance of voting, with many urging people to come out and vote. The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, have gone out of their way to help those counting the votes this election.

Pittsburgh Steelers buy dinner for Pennsylvania vote count workers

With many votes yet to be counted, members at the Allegheny County ballot-counting site in Pittsburgh are working hard as they do their bit during the election. With ballot workers working non-stop to deliver the Pennsylvania vote count, they were in for a surprise as media reports revealed that the Pittsburgh Steelers bought dinner for the poll workers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of many sports team that have talked about the importance of this election, with the side taking to social media to urge people to go out and vote.

A couple Steelers players are behind this, I’m told - not necessarily an organization-wide thing.



Still, really classy move by these guys to buy dinner for the workers at the Allegheny County ballot counting site tonight. https://t.co/bstLRuGd9z — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 4, 2020

Media reports revealed that a couple of Pittsburgh Steelers players decided to buy dinner for those counting election ballots. The players purchased dinner for the workers from The Goose Express, with workers being treated to a feast of chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more.

Notably, the Allegheny County workers worked for 22 hours straight since the counting of votes began, finally concluding their day’s work at around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning. With thousands of votes yet to be counted, the public servants were back at work at 10:00 am the following morning.

Allegheny County thanks Steelers for US election 2020 gesture

Thank you, ⁦@steelers⁩, for your kindness. Chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more! We’re grateful for the wonderful food from ⁦@TheGooseExpress⁩ pic.twitter.com/1KWs6E2Zeg — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 5, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the poll workers thanked the Pittsburgh Steelers for their gesture. This is not the first time the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone out of their way to serve election workers though.

Last week, the franchise had announced that it is teaming up with local organization Citrone 33 to help distribute 5,000 masks to Allegheny County election officials. Speaking about the team’s active involvement during the elections this year, coach Mike Tomlin discussed that while the team is focused professionally, they also want to be active participants in the political process and help people exercise their right to vote.

Image Credits: Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram