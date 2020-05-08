Steelers Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates, Live Streaming Details

After a disappointing 2019 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers will look to start their new campaign in a strong fashion. Although doubts regarding the injury status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger still persist, coach Mike Tomlin will be confident his side can prevail in the early phase of the season. Here's a detailed look at the Steelers schedule 2020 and some of the key regular-season games in Steelers schedule 2020.

Steelers schedule 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener will be at the New York Giants on September 14. Their home opener will be on September 20 against the Denver Broncos. Lamar Jackson-led Ravens will play host to the Steelers on October 25. Steelers will player their arch-rivals Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 and Week 15. Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2020 draft and Burrow is expected to liven things up for the Bengals.

Steelers schedule 2020: Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys, August 6, 8:00 PM

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, August 13-17, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints, August 23, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, August 27-30, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, TBD

Steelers schedule 2020: Pittsburgh Steelers opponents; regular season

Week 1 - at New York Giants, MetLife Stadium, September 14, 2020, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 2 - vs Denver Broncos, Heinz Field, September 20, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 3 - vs Houston Texans, Heinz Field, September 27, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4 - at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, October 4, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5 - vs Philadelphia Eagles, Heinz Field, October 11, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 6 - vs Cleveland Browns, Heinz Field, October 18, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 7 - at Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, October 25, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8 - Bye Week

Week 9 - at Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, November 8, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 10 - vs Cincinnati Bengals, Heinz Field, November 15, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11 - at Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field, November 22, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12 - vs Baltimore Ravens, Heinz Field, November 26, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13 - vs Washington Redskins, Heinz Field, December 6, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 14 - at Buffalo Bills, New Era Field, December 13, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15 - at Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium, December 21, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 16 - vs Indianapolis Colts, Heinz Field, December 27, 1:00 PM CBS

Week 17 - at Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium, January 3, 2021, 1:00 PM, CBS

Steelers schedule 2020: Pittsburgh Steelers opponents, primetime games

The Steelers will play four primetime games according to the Steelers schedule 2020 - three on the road and one at Heinz Field. The Ravens will visit Heinz Field on November 26 in their only home primetime game of the season. They will play the Giants in Week 1, the Bills in Week 14 and the Joe Burrow-led Bengals in Week 15.

2020 NFL schedule Pittsburgh Steelers tickets details

Steelers tickets are already available on Ticket Master. Fans can also buy single-game Steelers tickets, premium Steelers tickets, group tickets and seasonal Steelers tickets from Steelers' official website.

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be nine hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.

