Stephen A. Smith Savagely Mocks Cowboys Over Season-ending Defeat, NFL Playoff Exit: WATCH

Nobody enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys' humiliating season-ending defeat against the New York Giants more than Stephen A. Smith. The 53-year-old sports broadcaster, on Sunday, took to social media to mock the NFL franchise over their failure to qualify for the playoffs. Smith was seen laughing hysterically while holding a cigar and donning a 'Cowboy' hat as he analysed Mike McCarthy's team and their problems.

Stephen A. Smith on Cowboys loss: Sports broadcaster mocks NFL franchise over humiliating defeat

Prior to their NFL Week 17 regular-season game against the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were still in with a shout to qualify for the playoffs. The NFC East franchise, along with the Giants, and Washington Football Team had the division up for grabs. In the end, it was Washington who clinched the title despite having a 7-9 record.

However, the story that grabbed headlines was the Cowboys' 19-23 defeat against the New York Giants. The manner in which the game ended was fitting of how their disastrous season played out during the 2020-21 campaign. Cowboys' Andy Dalton threw a horrific interception in the end zone which ended his team's comeback bid, but the Giants almost handed the ball back to them with an untouched fumble from Wayne Gallman that, somehow, was ruled to be retained by New York after the back sat on the ball and was deemed to have possession.

Stephen A. Smith Cowboys video goes viral on social media

The embarrassing defeat for the Cowboys led to Stephen A. Smith having the time of his life while he watched the game from home. Smith, who is known for entertaining viewers with his charismatic rants about the Cowboys was in the mood on Sunday night.

Well, well, well. I reckon those COWBOYS have just been eliminated from the playoffs 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vRw3NdiuCF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 3, 2021

While Smith sometimes uses a southern accent when mocking the Cowboys, the other times, he just chooses to laugh at their shortcomings. Smith also touched upon the shambolic Cowboys defence, which was the worst in their NFC East division.

Why does Stephen A. Smith hate the Cowboys?

In 2017, in an interview with ESPN, Smith claimed that his disdain for the Cowboys revolved around a childhood crush. "Her name doesn't matter, but she was my first love, my first girl. And she supported the Cowboys. When she broke up with me, all I could remember was her wearing that horrible Cowboys No. 33 jersey".

Image Credits - Stephen A. Smith Instagram, Cowboys Twitter