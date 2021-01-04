LeBron James, Damian Lillard And Others Praise Ryan Garcia After Viral Luke Campbell KO

Rising star Ryan Garcia scored the biggest win of his pro-boxing career on Saturday against former gold medallist Luke Campbell. After facing some trouble in the initial round and even getting knocked down in the second, the 22-year-old American turned the tables as he knocked out the 33-year-old veteran in the seventh round to win the bout. With the win, Ryan Garcia is still undefeated and took his record to an impressive 21-0.

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell: NBA stars react to Garcia’s win

After the bout, Ryan Garcia received praise from many known athletes, including NBA legend LeBron James who shared a clip from the bout on his Instagram story, with the caption, “Mean!!!! The kid ain’t no joke!”. Just like LeBron James, Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard was also impressed with “King Ry’s” performance. He claimed Ryan Garcia showed “some real toughness” against Luke Campbell, adding that the lightweight division is “on fire”.

Even Lebron showing King Garcia some love... 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZVrtrjIHJ7 — Rachel (@rachel_mccarson) January 3, 2021

Ry Garcia got dropped and showed real toughness... real mean streak... he showed me somethin today! 135 on 🔥🔥🔥 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 3, 2021

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell: Correa, Paul and Haney praise Garcia

Apart from LeBron James and Damian Lillard, many other athletes, including boxer Devin Haney, baseball player Carlos Correa, Logan Paul and actor Michael B. Jordan also praised Ryan Garcia. While Jordan congratulated Garcia for the win, Correa praised Garcia’s trainers for keeping the 22-year-old focused during the bout.

Ryan is for real. Heart of a champion. What a performance 🔥 #GarciaCampbell — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 3, 2021

@KingRyanG became a man tonight!!! Congratulations and great fighter @luke11campbell — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) January 3, 2021

“it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward” Congrats young king 👑 @KingRyanG https://t.co/YYNajsxON9 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) January 3, 2021

Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney

During his post-fight interview on DAZN, Ryan Garcia wasted no time in calling out Floyd Mayweather's portage Gervonta Davis. He said “he’s ready” to take on The Tank, who recently defeated Léo Santa Cruz. Gervonta Davis, is also undefeated (24-0) and has been in talks to fight Garcia for months.

Later, Garcia called out Devin Haney who was present at the arena. "I want to fight Devin too. I want to be a man of my word and fight Tank, I know people are worried about that one but I'm ready for it," he said. Devin Haney has held the WBC lightweight title since 2019. Speaking about Garcia's performance afterwards, the 22-year-old said, "It was a good fight."

Image Source: Ryan Garcia/ Instagram, AP