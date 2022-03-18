'Stone Cold Zelensky': John Cena's Post Featuring Ukrainian President Grabs Attention

WWE professional John Cena's post featuring President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky, has garnered a lot of traction. Taking to Instagram John Cena posted a picture of the Ukraine president with the wordings 'Stone Cold Zelensky'.

"John Cena is helping Ukraine without anyone knowing because no one can see me," a user wrote. "The champ is here wrote another."

The actor-turned-wrestler had earlier received major backlash after he was said to have used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to his advantage to promote his HBO Max show “Peacemaker” on Twitter.

The global icon currently lives in the private community of Nature's Reserve which is located in Land O' Lakes in Tampa, Florida with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

98 y.o. Olha Tverdokhlibova, WWII veteran faced a war for the 2nd time in her life.



She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience was denied, though, because of age. We are sure, she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv!#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jI39RyCCJK — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 18, 2022

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into the 23rd day, 98-year-old World War-II veteran Olha Tverdokhlibova offered her availability to defend her motherland. However, despite her skills and experience, the elderly woman was not allowed to take part in the fight due to her age. "98 y.o. Olha Tverdokhlibova, a WWII veteran faced a war for the 2nd time in her life. She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience was denied, though, because of age. We are sure, she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv."

Russia-Ukraine war

In the latest reports, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement has claimed that their troops have killed nearly 14,200 Russian troops since the start of the Russian invasion (February 24). According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1,448 combat armoured machines, 205 artillery pieces, 450 tanks, 112 helicopters, 93 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 879 vehicles and 60 cisterns. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine has destroyed three vessels, 11 special pieces of equipment and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg categorically ruled out any role of NATO in setting up and policing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect against Russian airstrikes. Stoltenberg said, “NATO should not deploy forces on the ground or in the air space over Ukraine because we have a responsibility to ensure that this conflict, this war, doesn’t escalate beyond Ukraine.”

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed for NATO to set up a no-fly zone given Russia’s air superiority, as civilian casualties mount three weeks into the war.

Image: AP