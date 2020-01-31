Super Bowl LIV: 49ers Roll Out New White And Gold Uniforms After Chiefs Opt To Wear Red

The NFL is well into the business end of the Super Bowl week in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will look to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a six-figure paycheck also at stake for both teams. One question has piqued the interest of NFL fans in the build-up to Super Bowl LIV. With the Chiefs and the 49ers having played most of their regular season in red uniforms, which team will stick with their primary colour for Super Bowl LIV?

San Francisco 49ers uniform: Niners roll out white and gold uniforms for Super Bowl LIV

Much to the dismay of Richard Sherman, the San Francisco 49ers have decided to take to the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in a white and gold uniform this weekend. The AFC champion is designated the home team for this Super Bowl, which ultimately meant that the Chiefs uniform got the preference. The Chiefs then chose to go with their usual red, which meant that the 49ers would have to opt for a different colour scheme.

Adding onto this: Sherman told me that the NFL “is thinking about changing (the uniform) policy now,” so it sounds as if there’s a chance for the 49ers to be able to wear their ’94 all-whites to the Super Bowl if the NFL is convinced. It was Sherman who started the Week 17 push. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Richard Sherman was earlier hopeful that the NFL would permit the 49ers uniform to be reminiscent of their 1994 season one. However, the 49ers uniform will now include a white top and gold pants. The Chiefs uniform, on the other hand, will take to the Hard Rock Stadium at Super Bowl LIV in their usual Chiefs uniform - red jerseys and white pants. Interestingly, Super Bowl LIV will make the first time in the history of the prestigious Super Bowl that the game will feature two teams with red as their primary colour.

49ers uniform record

Interestingly, the 49ers have played 8 games in the white 49ers uniform this season. In those eight outings, the only loss they suffered was their Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. However, their two wins in the post-season came in their regular 49ers uniform. If the head-to-head history with the white 49ers uniform and the red Chiefs uniform are to be considered, the Chiefs hold a 5-2 record over the Niners, with all five of those wins coming in their last five head-to-head matchups.

