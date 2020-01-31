Super Bowl LIV Experience To Cost A Lot More Than A Super Bowl Ticket

Fans have argued that Super Bowl LIV could be one of the most evenly matched contests in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes have breezed past opponents in the regular season. Their postseason wins were also largely down to their offensive prowess. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have relied on their defence to pull them through. While NFL fans will pay something close to a small fortune to attend Super Bowl LIV, the $4,000-$6,000 price tag is, but, one part of the expense fans will bear on the trip to the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

Super Bowl LIV ticket cost: 49ers vs Chiefs slated to be an expensive affair

The Super Bowl LIV ticket cost is currently ranging anywhere between $4,200-$4,500 for a single ticket. However, this amount is in isolation of the additional fees. With the fees in consideration, the Super Bowl LIV ticket cost elevates to the $6,000-mark. However, as Super Bowl LIV nears, these prices are expected to inflate. The ceiling for the most expensive ticket for the 49ers vs Chiefs match-up in Miami is currently hovering around $70,000.

Super Bowl Miami transportation

The closest airport to the Hard Rock Stadium is the Miami International Airport. The average deal for a roundtrip flight from anywhere within the United States is over $350 till the day of the Super Bowl. Flights from Kansas City, home of the Chiefs, and San Francisco, home of the Niners, are expected to inflate even more in the days leading up to the event.

Super Bowl Miami transportation

According to booking website Kayak, the average cost of a 2-star hotel on the Super Bowl LIV weekend is about $275 per night. For a 3-star hotel, a Super Bowl Miami hotel will cost around $450 a night. Airbnb stays are likely to start at $88 a night for a stay in a townhouse about 19 miles south of downtown Miami.

