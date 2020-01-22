Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown In Miami Sends Tickets Demand Into A Frenzy

The Kansas City Chiefs booked a trip to Super Bowl LIV with a comeback win over the Tennessee Titans. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, secured their Super Bowl LIV ticket with a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the two teams set to face against each other at Super Bowl 2020 on February 3, (5:00 am IST), the magnitude of the Super Bowl, combined with the ever-present allure of Miami as a destination, has meant that the tickets for Super Bowl 2020 could skyrocket on the secondary market.

Chiefs vs 49ers: Super Bowl 2020 tickets selling for record amount

Earlier this week, a number of platforms selling Super Bowl tickets showcased ticket prices ranging between $4,200-$4,500 for a single ticket. These numbers, however, were in isolation of the fees added in. With the fees, the ticket prices inflate to a range of $5,600-$6,000 per seat. Online ticket platform SeatGeek is currently listing the average resale price of the Super Bowl tickets at just over $6,000. The average prices for the Super Bowl tickets are expected to inflate even higher as the week progresses. The ceiling for the most expensive ticket for the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up in Miami is currently hovering around $70,000.

Super Bowl prices right now for a pair of tickets to the Feb. 2 game (hang onto your wallets, folks; this is all kinds of depressing):



Ticketmaster (incl. fees): $11,845.90



Stubhub (incl. fees): $11,685.00



Tickets for Less (no fees): $11,568.00#SuperBowlLIV #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/X8QSoo2rtL — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 20, 2020

The tickets for Super Bowl LIV may be on the verge of hitting a record high, but previous Super Bowls weren't too far behind. The last Super Bowl to feature such numbers was Super Bowl LII when the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Tickets for Super Bowl LIII were the third-most-expensive at an average price of $4,657.

Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs emerge as early favourites

Super Bowl LIV is just under two weeks away. However, between the Chiefs' 50-year absence from the Super Bowl and the buzzing fanbase of the 49ers, a riveting game awaits NFL fans at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Lombardi Trophy will be at stake as the Kansas City Chiefs look to end their season on a high. The 49ers made it through to Super Bowl 2020 on the back of an authoritative win over the Packers and will look to secure their sixth Super Bowl win in Miami next month. Interestingly, the Chiefs and the 49ers had just seven regular-season losses between them.

Despite the 49ers' dominance over the Packers, as things stand, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs are the narrow favourites for Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs have overcome 24-0 and 17-7 first-half deficits in their playoff games against the Texans and the Titans en route Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers, led by Jimmy Garoppolo are more than capable of racing through to a first-half lead. However, as the Chiefs demonstrated over the postseason, Patrick Mahomes and co. are equally capable of turning the tables late on.

