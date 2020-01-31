Super Bowl LIV: Jimmy Garoppolo In Line To Be Highest-paid Athlete At Miami

Super Bowl LIV is on course to be one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent history. Patrick Mahomes leads a Kansas City Chiefs offence that has blazed past opponents in the regular season. However, the Chiefs will be up against arguably the steeliest defence in the NFL with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford leading a watertight defence. However, none of the aforementioned will be among the highest-paid athletes at Super Bowl LIV. That honour rests with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo to become highest-paid athlete at Super Bowl LIV

With an annual salary of $27.5 million, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in line to be the highest-paid player at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend. The former Patriots man reportedly signed a five-year $27.5 million per season contract in 2018. According to a Forbes report, the five-year deal also came with a $74.1 million in guarantees and a $35 million signing bonus. The $90 million Jimmy Garoppolo will earn in his first three seasons under his new contract is also an NFL record.

The 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, source says. The biggest deal in NFL history on a average-per-year basis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2018

In contrast, the highest-paid athlete at Super Bowl LIII was Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald earned a reported average annual salary of $22.5 million last season. Interestingly, the man who will be leading the Chiefs’ offence in Miami this weekend will earn a fraction of Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract. According to sports website Spotrac, Patrick Mahomes is reportedly on a $4.1 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite his record contract with the 49ers, the Jimmy Garoppolo contract is some way behind on the top earners in the NFL this season. That honour lies with Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson who is reportedly on a $35 million contract. Wilson is followed by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

