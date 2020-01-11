Texans HC Bill O'Brien Goes FULL Rant-mode On A Heckler: Watch

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is widely known as one of the fiercest coaches in the NFL. He led the Texans to a massive comeback victory in their NFL wild-card round game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night (Sunday IST). Just as they prepare for their AFC (American Football Conference) Divisional round clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, footage of Bill O'Brien getting irritated by a fan has emerged on the internet. Clearly appearing to be engaged, O'Brien did not shy away from using some explicit words during the showdown.

You mess with the Bill ... you get the horns https://t.co/NIkpqQvGAQ pic.twitter.com/w5qWp3qPto — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 10, 2020

The video procured by TMZ Sports is from the Week 14 game between Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Fans were left unimpressed after Texans produced a dismal showing in their 24-38 loss. Especially in the opening 2 quarters of the game where Texans were battered 3-31 by the Broncos. The video shows an enraged Bill O'Brien responding to a heckler back in the tunnel during half time. The 50-year-old was so irritated that he called out the fan with some hurtful curse words.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can be seen speechless trying to digest the incident, while wideout DeAndre Hopkins physically restrains the coach before helping him into the Texans locker room.

With the video gone viral, Bill O'Brien has come forward to apologise for his use of explicit language. During Texans' press conference on Friday, O'Brien addressed his actions during the Week 14 game and apologised for his inappropriate behaviour.

Deshaun Watson vs Patrick Mahomes: NFL showdown

While Deshaun Watson led-Texans pulled off a massive comeback against the Bills, they face a tough task against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has once again been a standout player in the NFL and will be eager to help his side beat the Texans. The AFC Divisional round game is scheduled for Sunday, January 12 (Monday, January 13 IST) at Arrowhead Stadium.

