Deshaun Watson Joins NFL Elites Dan Marino, Kurt Warner In Record Books After Classy Show

Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson is quickly becoming one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the NFL. He produced yet another stellar display to help the Texans beat Tennessee Titans on Monday IST.

Deshaun Watson joins Dan Marino, Kurt Warner and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 70 touchdowns within their first 36 career games. pic.twitter.com/Lh2YeV5hlu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 15, 2019

Texans vs Titans: Deshaun Watson grabs headlines again

The Texans beat the Titans 24-21 to strongly establish themselves at the top of the American Football Conference – Southern Division (AFC South) at the end of Week 15. Deshaun Watson recorded two touchdowns and two interceptions to cap another dominant display for the Texans. He firmly established himself in NFL history after surpassing 70 career touchdowns in just 36 regular-season games. With the feat, he joins NFL Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the record books. If that wasn't enough, he racked up another feat to join Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only players to complete 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons.

Watch: Texans vs Titans highlights

Deshaun Watson has recorded 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions so far in the campaign and has already completed more than 3500 passing yards this campaign. The Texans have boosted their playoff chances majorly with a win over the Titans ahead of the final two weeks in the NFL regular season.

Deshaun Watson is in impressive company. pic.twitter.com/n1KR7t7NHx — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2019

It should come as no surprise that the 24-year-old quarterback has been in the conversation for the NFL MVP award along with the likes of Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson. Although not the favourite to scoop the award, it's nevertheless a major honour for the quarterback, who is only playing his third season in the NFL.

