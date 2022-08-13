The Great Khali Spotted Wiping Tears While Posing For Camera, Leaves Fans Intrigued: Watch

Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali was a dominating figure during his time with WWE. The Indian wrestling star went on to defeat the likes of Undertaker, Mark Henry and many other superstars. Khali made his last appearance on WWE during the 2018 Royal Rumble PPV and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. While he managed to bring smiles to the faces of the fans he was recently caught sobbing in front of photographers.

The Great Khali cries while facing camera

A video shared by famous paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, The Great Khali was seen in a blue sleeveless hoodie T-shirt arriving at the gym. The wrestler is seen getting out of the car and walking with a smiling face in front of the cameras with the paparazzi started asking him questions. In the video, someone is heard asking The Great Khali about his plans for his birthday. However following the question the WWE Hall of Famer got completely upset and rubbed his eyes, as tears rolled down from them.

what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

Khali cries: Fans react to Indian wrestler's latest video

Khali Sir ro kyu rahe ho? 2019 wala Dhoni ka runout yaad aagaya kya pic.twitter.com/GG41BSUfEw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 12, 2022

The Great Khali news: Wrestling star caught hitting toll plaza worker

Last month The Great Khali was in news over a viral video where he is caught slapping workers at a toll plaza. The undated video of the incident sees a toll worker accusing the former WWE wrestler of slapping him when he asked him to show his identity proof. In the video, The Great Khali alleged that the toll workers were blackmailing him while the toll workers alleged that he slapped one of them in a fit of rage.

The toll workers could also be heard asking him to show his ID card. The toll plaza workers could be seen surrounding his vehicle, breaking into an argument. The video further shows barricades being placed to stop The Great Khali’s car from moving ahead. When a police officer tried to intervene to understand the situation, both toll plaza workers and Khali could be seen telling him their own versions of the incident. The barricades were removed for Khali's car to steer ahead but when a toll plaza worker tried to put the barricade again, Khali stopped him and walked towards his car.