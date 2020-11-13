The Weeknd To Perform At Super Bowl Half-time Show, NFL Fans Brace For Blockbuster Show

Three-time Grammy Award winner The Weeknd is set to become the latest celebrity to join the long list of Super Bowl half-time performers. On Thursday, the NFL announced that The Weeknd will be performing during the half-time show of Super Bowl 2021. The 2020-21 NFL season kicked off on September 10.

2020 has been a stellar year for the Canadian singer. His 2020 album "After Hours" became the most-streamed R&B album of all time. His track "Blinding Lights," inspired by 1980s music became the most successful single worldwide, and it recently broke the record for Billboard's longest-running No. 1 track in the United States at 46 weeks and counting.

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honoured and ecstatic to be the centre of that infamous stage this year," The Weeknd said in Thursday's Super Bowl 2021 press release.

The Weeknd is the first artist from Toronto to perform on the Super Bowl stage. pic.twitter.com/ObSOeV0d39 — The Weeknd News (@NewsWeeknd) November 12, 2020

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the Super Bowl LV Halftime show. Hamish Hamilton will direct the performance. The game as well as 'The Weeknd at Super Bowl' performance will air on CBS. 2021 will be the second year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Jay-Z-owned Roc Nation.

"The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated performances of the year and we are thrilled to welcome The Weeknd to the stage," Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said. "After a year that's largely been void of live music, we can't wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world's biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, will join an esteemed list of musicians who had some really successful performances during the Super Bowl half-time shows. In previous years, the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, Prince, Katy Perry, U2, Beyonce Lady Gaga, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson have all performed during the half-time ceremonies. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez graced the stage during Super Bowl LIV half-time.

Social media reacts to 'The Weeknd at Super Bowl'

Once The Weeknd won a kids choice award for a song about taking a bag of blow to the face i knew the super bowl was inevitable — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) November 12, 2020

Diamond songs.

World tours.

Grammys.

Guinness World Records.

And now Super Bowl LV.@theweeknd has come so far 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UOVWFGaBAf — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 12, 2020

10 years ago to the day, The Weeknd was homeless in Toronto trying to establish himself as a local artist with potential.



Today he just announced he’ll be performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show as one of the biggest artists in the world.



Never give up. pic.twitter.com/yNNgpKJfMt — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) November 12, 2020

Me during The Weeknd Super Bowl halftime show 😂 pic.twitter.com/hA80v2dn2u — Tóxico pero fiel 😌 (@elgueroatl) November 12, 2020

When & Where is the Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will take place on February 7, 2021. The NFL postseason is scheduled to begin on the weekend of January 9-10, 2021.

(Image Credits: The Weeknd Twitter)