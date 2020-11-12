Dodgers' World Series Star Mookie Betts Buys $7.6M house Previously Owned By NFL Coach 

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts celebrated his 2020 World Series championship by purchasing a new house for his family. Just two weeks after being crowned World Series champion for the second time, the 28-year-old shelled out a whopping $7.6 million to buy a mansion in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles. It is believed that the property was previously owned by UCLA Bruins football coach, Chip Kelly.

ALSO READ: Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Kobe Bryant's Business Partner Mookie Betts Post World Series

Mookie Betts treats himself to a new house after winning World Series 2020

According to reports from Variety's James McClain, Mookie Betts splurged $7.6 million on his new home in LA and lives only a few doors away from NBA star Tristian Thompson. Betts, who helped the Dodgers to their first World Series in 32 years, opted to treat himself to brand new stunning mansion this week.

In his new 9,300 square feet of living space, Betts has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. In addition to that, Betts also has a full-sized basketball court, a poolside cabana with a flatscreen TV and a firepit on a "conservation island" in the middle of the pool at his new place.

ALSO READ: Jacob DeGrom, Mookie Betts In The Mix For Historic NL Awards

Highlights include a chandelier-topped dining room, marble kitchen, indoor-outdoor living room and walk-in wine closet with a candy machine outside. The main floor at Betts' new palace has the maid’s quarters, a home theatre, a gym with its own sauna, and a temperature-controlled walk-in wine closet. The five-time Gold Glove winner also lawn that leads to the rear of the estate, where there’s a full-size sports court for at-home training.

Algunas fotos de la nueva casa de Mookie Betts, la cual esta valorada en 7.6 millones de dólares. pic.twitter.com/tQ076BNckt — MLB Picks 🤑⚾️🔥 (@pickselfildeo) November 11, 2020

ALSO READ: MLB Gold Gloves 2020: Mookie Betts Bags FIFTH Defensive Award After World Series Win

However, the four-time All-Star might have a bit of a commute to work as his new mansion is about 20 miles away from the Dodgers stadium. Reports claim that Betts' newly-purchased home was previously owned by NFL coach Chip Kelly. Kelly bought the property in 2018 for around $7million.

Not on my 2020 Bingo: Chip Kelly selling his house to Mookie Betts. — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) November 10, 2020

Mookie Betts net worth details and mega-deal with Dodgers

According to reports from CelebrityNetWorth, Mookie Betts is worth around $50 million. The MLB superstar earned around $33 million during his time with the Red Sox. In 2019, Betts signed a two-year $60 million contract with the Dodgers. In July 2020, Betts signed a 12-year contract extension with the team worth $365m along with a mind-blowing $65m signing bonus.

ALSO READ: Mookie Betts Wins America A FREE TACO With Stolen Base In World Series Game 1 Vs Rays

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Mookie Betts net worth has been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

Image Credits - Mookie Betts Instagram