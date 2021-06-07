Last Updated:

This Slow-motion Video Of US Gymnastics Champion Simone Biles' Floor Routine Is Unmissable

Simone Biles is in first place halfway through the two-day United States Gymnastics Championships; watch this stunning slow-motion video.

Srishti Goel
Simone Biles in slow motion

Picture Credit: @bubbaprog/Twitter


American gymnast Simone Biles has returned to competition, making for another exciting week for admirers of spectacular gymnastics routines. With a strong showing on the first night of the US Gymnastics Championships, the gold medalist Olympian is well on her way to competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in July and August. She won three of the four events she competed in on the night. Here's a look at Biles extreme slow-motion video:

Netizens were left amazed at her performance, see some reactions here -

US gymnastics champion

On Sunday night, the 24-year-old won her seventh US title, putting on another stunning and stunningly easy performance that demonstrated how the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman in more than 50 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds is only pushing her to greater heights.  Her score of 119.650 was approximately five points higher than Sunisa Lee, the runner-up, and Jordan Chiles, a good friend and teammate.

While Biles' win was never in doubt – as it rarely has been in her nearly eight-year tenure as the sport's champion – she isn't in the mood to rest on her laurels. After going out of bounds three times during her floor routine on Friday, Biles reacted how she almost always does: by cleaning up and increasing what is possible on the competition floor, said American media.

Simone Biles in slow motion

She also didn't bother with her most recent invention, a Yurchenko double-pike vault she drilled twice at the US Classic last month, which drew praise from everyone from LeBron James to Michelle Obama. Instead, she chose two somewhat easier movements that she executed so casually that it was difficult to tell if she was performing in front of an arena screaming for her at every turn or just goofing about on the floor. Just like every other time.

According to reports, Biles began her evening on balancing beam, with the instrumental from Lizzo's Good as Hell playing in the background as the entire arena came to a halt to observe. On an event that may be her third best, she hardly wobbled while putting up a sequence that is still considered among the best in the world.

Picture Credit: @bubbaprog/Twitter

