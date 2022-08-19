This Video Of Neeraj Chopra Heaving Himself Up An Inclined Pole Proves He's Superhuman

Indian Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra on Friday shared a video on social media where he can be seen doing a tough exercise to prepare for his next competition. Chopra, who is expected to take part in the Lausanne Diamond League later this month, was seen doing an inclined pole climbing exercise as part of his training. The video shows Chopra smoothly maneuvering the climb as he goes up and down in a beautifully coordinated effort.

Chopra shared the video on Twitter a couple of hours ago. The post has garnered nearly 45,000 views on Twitter alone. Netizens are also reacting to Chopra's post with messages pushing him to win another medal for the country.

Chopra’s name has appeared on the list of competitors for the javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting 2022 starting August 26. However, the athlete is yet to issue confirmation regarding his participation in the event.

Earlier, Chopra missed the javelin throw event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury, which he sustained at the World Athletics Championships in the United States. Chopra was favourite to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games but he was forced to withdraw at the last minute.

Chopra's injury saw Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem break the 90m mark in Birmingham Commonwealth Games and take a gold medal beating two-time world champion Anderson Peters. Nadeem breached Chopra’s Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m, which fetched him a gold medal, and the World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m which got him a silver medal.

Chopra's performances in 2021-22

Chopra rose to instant fame in India last year after he won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. He also became the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

In June this year, Chopra set a new national record of 89.30m to win the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. Just 15 days later, he broke his own national record at Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden to win another silver medal for India.

Image: Twitter/NeerajChopra

