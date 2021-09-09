This Video Of Neeraj Chopra's 'golden' Moment In Tokyo Will Definitely Give You Goosebumps

It’s been a month since India won the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw finals during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India's only gold medal in the Olympics campaign was earned by 23-old-athlete Neeraj Chopra on August 7. In the finals of the event, Chopra made a mammoth throw of 87.58 m and added the seventh medal to India’s tally in the world’s biggest sports carnival. Meanwhile, as a month has passed since his enthralling performance, Olympics.com took to their official Twitter account and posted a throwback video of Chopra during his time in Tokyo.

In the video, all the important moments from Chopra’s Olympics campaign including his throw of 87.58 meters, followed by the medal ceremony can be seen as the Indian National Anthem plays in the background. The video also includes the celebrations by Neeraj Chopra after his best throw. By clinching the gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Chopra became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. He also became the first athlete after the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for India.

Upon his arrival from Tokyo, Chopra was felicitated by some of the major personalities and organizations in India. He was felicitated by the Rajputana Rifles, the Indian army regiment that he serves in, along with fellow Olympian Deepak Punia. The Colonel of Rajputana Rifles, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon felicitated the athlete for his brave performance and also awarded him a cheque of INR 6 lakhs. He was also felicitated by the Prime Minister of India a day after the Independence day celebrations at the Red Fort along with the Indian Olympics Contingent. He was also present at the Independence day celebrations at Red Fort.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh renamed a stadium at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune after the athlete. The stadium was renamed Neeraj Chopra Stadium Army Sports Institute on August 27. The athlete announced on August 26 that his involvement in the celebrations post his arrival and a slight decline in his health since the time he came back from Tokyo have taken a toll on his preparation for the Diamond League 2021. He further decided to cut short the 2021 season in order to focus on the jam-packed 2022 season.

