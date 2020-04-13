Tiger Woods’ $54m Florida Mansion Has A Four-hole Golf Course Inside A 39,400 Sq Ft Area

The lockdown enforced in the United States means golf star Tiger Woods is confined in his luxurious mansion in Florida. While Woods had hoped he would be defending his Masters' title, the golf legend instead has been forced to be in lockdown. With the 2020 Masters Tournament postponed to November 2020, Woods will likely be busy practising golf in his mansion that also boasts a basketball and a tennis court along with a reported 100 ft swimming pool.

Tiger Woods mansion: Inside details of Woods' lavish Florida mansion

It's quite hard to argue Tiger Woods will have little to do in his mansion located in Jupiter Islands. One of the most beautiful islands in the US, Jupiter Islands is believed to be home to just over 900 people with Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman being two of the exclusive residents.

Multiple reports have suggested that the Tiger Woods mansion is spread across 9,700-square-foot divided into two sections - a 3,300-square-foot living quarters and a 6,400-square-foot multipurpose building. Believed to worth $54 million or more than £40 million in value, the Tiger Woods mansion reportedly has a world-class gym, a theatre and multimedia room, an oxygen therapy room, a wine cellar and a basement game room among a host of other amenities.

A glass-covered walkway bridge links the multipurpose building to his living area. The living quarters consist of three bedroom suites and his personal master bedroom.

Unsurprisingly, the Tiger Woods mansion boasts a waterfront golf course which is surrounded by lush greenery. It is reportedly a four-hole golf course spread across 3.5 acres. Closer to the Tiger Woods mansion is the luxury restaurant named after him, 'The Woods'.

According to Business Insider, Woods purchased the oceanfront property for $40 million back in 2006 before building the lavish mansion. Furthermore, Woods reportedly moved into his Florida mansion in 2010, at the time he was embroiled in the scandal and subsequent divorce with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Tiger Woods girlfriend: Is Tiger Woods still with Erica Herman?

Tiger Woods is currently in a relationship with Erica Herman. Woods reportedly met Herman back in 2015 and they became a couple in 2017. Since the 2018 Ryder Cup, Erica Herman has been repeatedly spotted with Woods during his tournaments.

