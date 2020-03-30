Tiger Woods Ex-wife Elin Nordegren: Personal Life, Net Worth And Florida House

It was back in 2010 that a majority of the sporting world was in a state of shock following multiple news reports which proved that golfer Tiger Woods had cheated on his wife Elin Nordegren with a string of women. A release of text messages exchanged between Tiger Woods and his mistresses followed. After the big scandal, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren divorced in 2010. While Woods did make a comeback to golf following the incident that threatened to ruin his career and personal life for good, one must be wondering 'Where is Tiger Woods ex wife Elin Nordegren now?'

Tiger Woods ex wife Elin Nordegren: Where is Elin Nordegren now?

To answer the 'Where is Elin Nordegren now?" question, Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren is still in USA but now is in relationship with Jordan Cameron, who used to play for the Miami Dolphins in NFL. As per multiple reports, Elin Nordegren met boyfriend Jordan Cameron at Art Basel in Miami a few years ago and have been dating each other since then.

Tiger Woods ex wife Elin Nordegren: Elin Nordegren boyfriends

In 2011, Elin Nordegren dated Chris Cline, a billionaire coal magnate. It has been said that they were together for six years. Cline passed away in a helicopter accident in June 2019. However, after Cline, it was Cameron with whom Nordegren started a relationship, which has culminated into them having a baby together.

Tiger Woods ex wife Elin Nordegren: Elin Nordegren kids

Elin Nordegren kids are 3 in number, including Sam and Charlie from her marriage to Tiger Woods and one recently with her boyfriend Jordan Cameron. Recently, Elin Nordegren officially changed the name of her newborn son from Filip to Arthur. Elin Nordegren had named her newborn kid Filip Nordegren Cameron following his birth.

Tiger Woods ex wife Elin Nordegren: Elin Nordegren net worth

Following her high profile divorce with Tiger Woods, the Elin Nordegren net worth figure currently stands at USD $120 million. As per wealthypersons.com, the Elin Nordegren net worth figure has increased thanks to the money she had made out of a successful modelling career. The Elin Nordegren net worth figure also includes her USD $12 million house in Florida that she had purchased.