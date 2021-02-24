Tiger Woods Accident: Steph Curry, Mike Tyson, Barack Obama Wish Golfer Speedy Recovery

Tiger Woods' career is in jeopardy after the golf legend was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The 45-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance, having suffered multiple leg injuries which will require surgeries. Woods was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out.

Tiger Woods injury update: Golf legend involved in 'career-threatening' crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed that Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Tuesday after a vehicle rollover in the Los Angeles area. The 45-year-old had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools and no other people or cars were involved in the Tiger Woods car crash.

The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital. They said there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odour of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and found none.

However, Woods' driving speed was not revealed. The crash happened on a sweeping, downhill stretch of a two-lane road through upscale Los Angeles suburbs. A TMZ report states that the golf legend had left his LA hotel “agitated and impatient” and almost crashed into the car of the director for whom he was filming an advertisement at the hotel, not long before the accident took place. While the authorities are yet to issue an official statement about the reason behind the accident, the extent of the injuries to Woods is being deemed career-threatening by many.

Tiger Woods accident: Superstars wish speedy recovery to golf 'GOAT'

Woods was reportedly golfing with former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade a day before his crash. Following the news of the Tiger Woods crash, many celebrities from around the globe wished him a speedy recovery. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, Karl Anthony-Towns and Isaiah Thomas were amongst the NBA stars who wished for Woods' recovery.

NFL stars Patrick Peterson, Derek Carr, Dez Bryant and Julian Edelmann all sent their thoughts and prayers for Woods. Boxing legend Mike Tyson and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez also wished a speedy recovery to the golf legend as he continues to battle his injuries. Former US President Barack Obama also extended his prayers for the 45-year-old, mentioning him as the 'GOAT' of golf.

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

(Image Courtesy: AP)