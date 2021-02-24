Tiger Woods Car Crash: 'GOAT Of Golf' Suffers Multiple Leg Injuries After Accident In LA

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods on Tuesday sustained serious injuries after his SUV rolled over and crashed in suburban Los Angeles. He had to be pulled out through the windshield, and he is currently undergoing leg surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” said his manager, Mark Steinberg. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods, who lives in Florida, was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, where he presented the trophy on Sunday.

Athletes from Mike Tyson to Magic Johnson and others offered hopes that Woods would make a quick recovery after the deadly accident. Former US President Barack Obama also offered prayers of a speedy recovery for the 'GOAT of golf'.

“I'm sick to my stomach,” Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golf player in the world, said from the Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida. “It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right.”

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon ðŸ…!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not badðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods' groundbreaking performance

Woods, a 15-time major champion who shares with Sam Snead the PGA Tour record of 82 career victories, has been recovering from December 23 surgery on his lower back. It was his fifth back surgery and first since his lower spine was fused in April 2017, allowing him to stage a remarkable comeback that culminated with his fifth Masters' title in 2019.

He has carried the sport since his record-setting Masters' victory in 1997 when he was 21, winning at the most prolific rate in modern PGA Tour history. He is singularly responsible for TV rating spiking, which has led to enormous increases in prize money during his career. Even at 45, he remains the biggest draw in the sport.

Woods feared he would never play again until the 2017 fusion surgery. He returned to win the Tour Championship to close out the 2018 season and won the Masters in April 2019 for the fifth time. He last played on December 20 in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, an unofficial event where players are paired with parents or children. He played with his son, Charlie, who is now 12. Woods also has a 13-year-old daughter.