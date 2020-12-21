Charlie Woods Celebrates Impressive Birdie With Father Tiger’s Iconic Fist Pump: WATCH

The father-son pairing of Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship had golf fans buzzing all weekend despite the duo finishing five shots behind winners Justin and Mike Thomas. Charlie Woods, 11, the youngest player taking part in this year's exhibition tournament featuring 20 teams, shocked many with his controlled swings at such a tender age. Charlie also grabbed the limelight with his father’s signature celebration after rolling in an impressive birdie putt on Sunday.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie has the same iconic fist-pump celebration as his father

Golf legend Tiger Woods and his son Charlie didn't win the PNC Championship on Sunday but appeared to have a lot of fun playing together for the first time at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando. Charlie, who seemed to be following the “like father, like son” proverb", dressed up wearing matching coloured shirts while partnering his dad over the weekend tournament. However, only a few, if any, would've expected 11-year-old Charlie to be as good as he was with his swings.

On Sunday, fans were left in awe when Tiger and Charlie played the par-4 10th hole. Tiger’s approach shot set up a 10-foot birdie look and Charlie took the first crack at the putt to roll the ball impressively into the hole. Charlie then unleashed his father's iconic fist-pump celebration which grabbed the attention of several viewers.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Charlie Woods' fist pump celebration. On Twitter, one wrote, "Did I just see Charlie do the Tiger celebration. Like Father, Like Son seen before my eyes". Another added, "At least the end of 2020 is bringing me some happiness". Four-time NBA champions LeBron James also reacted to Charlie and Tiger playing together as he wrote, "This is just so amazing. Love to see it"

This is so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!!!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/urLt26CO76 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2020

This truly just warms my heart https://t.co/mtDkudowhC — Christine Wixted (@wixxy) December 20, 2020

The Woods duo got off to a great start on Saturday, with six birdies and an eagle on the front nine. They combined for a 10-under 62 that left them sharing sixth, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron.

One last shot from Charlie Woods today. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ALiheYGPyj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 20, 2020

While speaking to reporters after the tournament, Tiger Woods himself claimed that he was "amazed" with some of Charlie's "incredible shots". The 15-time Major winner added, “I don’t really care about my game, I was here to make sure that Charlie has the time of his life. And he did just that."

Image Credits - AP