Tiger Woods' Ex-wife Elin Nordegren Drops Price By $20 Million To Sell Florida Mansion

Golf legend Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren has managed to sell her oceanfront mansion in Florida for a whopping $28.6 million. The model bought the mansion after her divorce with the Tiger Woods in 2010. The estate had been built in the early 1920s, before being completely demolished and re-constructed in 2011.

Tiger Woods ex-wife Elin Nordegren sells Florida mansion for $28.6 million

According to reports by People, Tiger Woods' ex-wife has managed to sell her Florida pad for $28.64 million, $20 million less than the original price quoted. Elin Nordegren's mansion was listed at $49.5 million in March 2018, but saw no buyers, forcing her to lower the cost to $44.5 million last year. The Elin Nordegren mansion was bought for $12.25 million in 2011, a year after her divorce with Tiger Woods.

The three-storey house has 11 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms and airy, light-filled living spaces fill the palatial floor plan. The Elin Nordegren mansion is located in the 65-home enclave of Seminole Landing and nearly commands 26,000 square feet in area. The pad also includes two kitchens, a roof deck, an indoor movie theatre, a custom wine cellar, underground gym, outdoor swimming pool, twirling water slide, fire pit, basketball court along with a 200ft view of the Atlantic Ocean.

According to reports by The Real Deal, the Ellin Nordegren mansion was purchased by Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods' ex-wife purchased a new home in Palm Beach Gardens days after selling her oceanfront estate in Florida. The new house is a six-bedroom, 13,523-square-foot mansion purchased for $9.9 million by the Swedish model. The villa was on the market for $12.5 million and was owned by Larry Ross, who bought it in 2018 from billionaire developer Donald Soffer.

Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods were married from 2004 to 2010 and have two children, Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel. The divorce came in after several women claimed to have had affairs with the golf legend. Tiger Woods admitted to infidelity in February 2010 as he took a break from golf to salvage his marriage. However, his attempts were unsuccessful as Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods eventually split up, with the Swedish model bagging $100 million in the settlement.

(Image Courtesy: AP)