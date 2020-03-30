Tom Brady Relives Patriots' Super Bowl LI Triumph On Instagram During Lockdown

The 2020-21 NFL season will mark the first time Tom Brady will be lining up for a side other than the New England Patriots. Tom Brady may not be a Patriots player anymore but the 42-year-old was busy reliving one of the most epic matches in his Patriots career on Sunday. Brady took to Instagram to post stories about how he was spending his lockdown time re-watching Patriots Super Bowl LI triumph over Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady re-visits Patriots Super Bowl LI triumph

Buccaneers' newly-acquired quarterback posted several shots of him on Instagram watching the Super Bowl LI game. Brady wrote, 'Why am I nervous? with a shot of the scoreboard which read 28-3 in favour of the Falcons with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

One day after 3/28, Tom Brady is watching the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI 😅 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/lpdca44oBK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2020

Despite trailing by 25 points, it is common knowledge that Patriots and Tom Brady registered one of the most epic comebacks in Super Bowl history. New England sprung to life towards the end of the third quarter to force overtime, before going on to win the game 34-28. Tom Brady was in inspiring form during the 2017 Super Bowl game as he threw for 466 yards completing 43 of his 62 attempted passes. The quarterback registered two touchdowns and one interception.

Brady, along with wide receiver Danny Amendola, was instrumental in Patriots epic comeback. Brady even tagged Danny Amendola, who now plays for Detriot Lions, in his next Instagram story.

The comeback victory over the Falcons secured Brady's fifth Super Bowl ring. The quarterback also scooped the Super Bowl MVP in that game.

Tom Brady heads to Tampa Bay

Tom Brady went on to win another Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2019 before finally calling time on his Patriots career ahead of the upcoming season. The quarterback will now head to Tampa Bay, where he reportedly signed a two-year contract worth $50 million.

”I know we’re going to get through this together.”



A special #StayHomeStayStrong message from @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady. For more immune boosting tips click here: https://t.co/tt8pSL32pg pic.twitter.com/lHKjYTwgdt — NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2020

