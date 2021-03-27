Tiger Woods Update: Tiger Woods Yacht, What Happened To The $20 MILLION Worth Asset?

Last week, golf legend Tiger Woods returned home to Florida but is continuing his recovery after being involved in a horrific car crash that took place towards the end of February. The 15-time major winner sustained "multiple leg injuries", including a shattered ankle and fractured leg, with reports claiming that the accident might have all but ended Woods' golf career. However, as Woods continues his road to recovery, netizens have been keen to know more about his luxury yacht, which Woods purchased in 2004.

On February 23, Tiger Woods was involved in a roll-over car crash in the early hours of the day. Woods was reportedly heading northbound on Hawthorne Avenue when his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road and flipped onto a hillside. Local authorities were immediately called onto the scene of the accident, and surprisingly, Woods was conscious and able to communicate when they arrived. He was rushed to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where it was revealed that he suffered serious injuries on both his legs. However, on March 17, he returned to his home in Florida to continue his rehabilitation.

In 2004, Woods spent a whopping $20 million on a luxury 155-foot long yacht, which can sleep ten people in five rooms while also housing four cabins for the ship's nine crew members. With 6,500ft of space onboard, it has its own elevator, an eight-person jacuzzi, a fully-fitted gym while the on-board garage contains two Vespas, three jet-skis and two ocean kayaks. Woods named his yacht "Privacy".

In June 2020, reports from Marine Traffic revealed that Woods' yacht left Palm Beach port and was bound for St. Simons Island in Georgia. However, reports claimed that the yacht made the trip without Woods on board. Reports suggest that Woods' yacht is still docked at St. Simons Island. According to Siegler, Woods' yacht costs him about $2 million per year to operate.

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Tiger Woods' net worth is a reported $800 million. Since 1996, Woods has earned a reported $1.5 billion from a variety of revenue streams, including endorsements, appearances, and course design fees. Woods has also earned more than a reported $120 million in prize money during his lengthy career in pro golf.

