TikTok Influencer JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls Ravens After Steelers 19-14 Victory

The Pittsburgh Steelers edged past Baltimore Ravens, extending their winning streak to 11-0 with a 19-14 score. However, the game did not end on the field, as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Instagram to mock Ravens for their loss. The online trash-talk-exchange continued after Snead responded to the former's comment on Instagram.

JuJu Smith-Schuster trash talks the Ravens after the Steelers win

"Imagine getting stiff arm'd 10 yards by a Tik Tok influencer," is what Smith-Schuster wrote on Instagram. He paired it with videos and images of his stiff arm of defensive back Tramon Williams – which seemed to delight Steelers' fans and others. While fans had fun trolling Smith-Schuster for calling himself a TikTok influencer, it seemed to have rubbed Snead the wrong way.

That boy soft az hell — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) December 3, 2020

"That boy soft az hell," Snead said on Twitter, replying to a tweet which mentioned Smith-Schuster's words. Fans were quick on pointing that in the end, it was the Steelers wide receiver who got the last laugh with their victory, not him. "Says the guy crying for a helmet to helmet hit when the safety was playing the ball... SMDH," wrote one fan, while another pointed out their record is worse than that of Cleveland Browns'.

A recap of the 1st Qtr. of Wednesday Afternoon Football:

- Ravens 3 and out

- Steelers 3 and out

- Ravens fumble on 1st play

- Steelers INT in end zone

- Ravens throw pick 6, Steelers miss extra point

- Ravens punt, Steelers muff the return

- Ravens touchdown, take lead



😳 pic.twitter.com/8dCwPu7H8H — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 2, 2020

With the Ravens being undermanned, Steelers extended to an 11-0 winning record. The Ravens have now lost their third consecutive game (6-5), missing multiple players due to COVID-19. The team failed to perform, clearly struggling without MVP Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins. Robert Griffin III faled to fill Jackson's place, completing 7 of 12 passes before Trace McSorley took over in the fourth quarter after he injured his left hamstring.

While the game was "ugly", as stated by many, the Steelers managed to hold on. Smith-Schuster himself ended the game with eight catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. The Steelers will be facing Washington Team next week, while the Ravens will face the Dallas Cowboys a day later.

