Steelers Learned About Their Game Vs Ravens Being Moved Again On Twitter, Fans Mock NFL

The Ravens vs Steelers clash has been postponed for the third time, with the game now scheduled for 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday, December 2. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens were earlier scheduled to play on Tuesday afternoon. The Ravens vs Steelers game has been getting postponed as the Baltimore Ravens try to come to grips with the COVID-19 outbreak, with over 20 players being placed on the reserve list as a result. After the Ravens vs Steelers postponed news was confirmed, many NFL fans trolled the league online after it was suggested that both the sides got to know about the change in schedule via Twitter.

Our game against the Ravens has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm & will be broadcast nationally on NBC.



Our game against Washington, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, has been changed to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 pm (network TBD).



More: https://t.co/2BE5RyXsKU pic.twitter.com/hil3PCZwF0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2020

Ravens vs Steelers postponed again

The game, which was originally supposed to take place on Thanksgiving Day, was earlier rescheduled for Sunday, November 29 before being moved once again. The uncertainty around the Ravens vs Steelers clash has been coming up because of Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp. Disclosing the Ravens vs Steelers postponed news, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic explained that the new date will allow the Ravens to make sure that the COVID-19 outbreak is over, while also providing them with an additional practice day.

The Week 12 @Ravens-@steelers game has been moved to Wednesday at 3:40pm ET on NBC. Here's a look at the changes and the full schedule: https://t.co/UUfSeq2uvh pic.twitter.com/59eCLmLlX6 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 1, 2020

Ravens vs Steelers moved again, teams announce a new schedule

The teams took to social media to announce the latest rescheduling of the Ravens vs Steelers game, before giving more information on their Week 13 clashes as well. The Baltimore Ravens in a statement revealed that their Week 13 clash against the Dallas Cowboys has now been moved to Tuesday, December 8 at 8:05 PM ET. Similarly, the Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 game will now take place on Monday, December 7 at 5:00 PM ET.

Teams found out Ravens vs Steelers Wednesday news via Twitter as fans troll NFL

NFL is now pondering a third postponement of the Ravens-Steelers game to later this week, per league source. Game already has been moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday to Tuesday....and now could be on the move again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

@AdamSchefter knew about the game before we did... Lol — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 30, 2020

After the game was postponed for the third time, many NFL fans have been criticising the NFL for their poor management of the Ravens vs Steelers match. The news of the latest rescheduling was first broken by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL Insider had tweeted that according to a league source, the NFL was pondering a third postponement of the Ravens vs Steelers game. Notably, Adam Schefter’s tweet came much before the date change was officially announced.

That’s the NFL man. Big time preferential treatment of the Ravens compared to Denver. Total cluster. — Jacob Everett Wallace (@jacobeverett) November 30, 2020

Y’all are being so disrespected. This is poor showing of the @NFL — Chris (@CPetroci) November 30, 2020

Referring to Adam Schefter’s tweet, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive title Zach Banner hinted that the journalist knew about the rescheduling much before the teams did. After the revelation, many fans trolled the NFL, criticising it for their poor handling of the game. Others also shared hilarious memes, claiming that the NFL doesn’t know what to do with the Ravens vs Steelers clash anymore.

Image Credits: Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram, Baltimore Ravens Instagram