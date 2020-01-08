Toddler Hit By Baseball At Cubs Vs Astros Game Is Suffering From Permanent Brain Injury

The Chicago Cubs vs Houston Astros game ended with a box score of 2-1 in favour of the Cubs on May 29, 2019. However, in the fourth inning, the Cubs vs Astros game took a turn for the worse at Minute Maid Park. Cubs center fielder Albert Almora hit a foul ball off Houston Astros' Wade Miley down the left-field. The foul ball then struck a two-year-old toddler at the Minute Maid Park. Cubs' Albert Almora and the rest of the players on the field at the Minute Maid Park appeared visibly shaken after the incident came to light. The 'toddler hit by baseball' story has now taken another turn. The two-year-old has now suffered permanent brain injury as a result of the incident, according to the attorney of the affected family.

MLB news: Toddler hit by baseball suffers permanent brain injury during Cubs vs Astros game

The attorney representing the family, Richard Mithoff said that the girl is being treated for a brain injury that leaves her at a lasting risk for seizures. Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, the attorney said, “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved.” Mithoff also said that the doctors have described the effects of the injury to her central nervous system as similar to those of a stroke.

Following the awful incident with a child getting hit by a ball in the Cubs-Astros game, Kris Bryant was unequivocal, telling ESPN that Major League Baseball needs to extend netting further down the lines to prevent hard-hit balls rocketing into the stands and injuring fans. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2019

MLB news: League decides to fortify stadiums to prevent further occurrences

Somehow I missed this but we are SO proud and appreciative of this editorial writeup in the Washington Post after our #MLB investigation aired. #nbcinvestigates #nbcnewshttps://t.co/9HKPGt9OCi — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) January 7, 2020

After the incident, the MLB has decided to extend the netting in the stadiums to the far end of the dugout for the upcoming season. The decision was taken at the MLB's Winter Meetings that took place in San Diego last month. Seven MLB teams in total will have full protection, with netting that goes from foul pole to foul pole.

