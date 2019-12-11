MLB Trade Rumours: Houston Astros Consider Trading Carlos Correa To Free Funds?

Houston Astros are looking at damage control in the 2019 MLB offseason. After the Astros lost Gerrit Cole to free agency, and then to New York Yankees for a record-deal, the Houston-based franchise is looking at possible destinations for star attraction Carlos Correa according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Houston Astros are looking at the possibility of trading Carlos Correa to cut down on their bloated payroll.

MLB trade rumours: Houston Astros looking to trade Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa was the top pick in the 2012 draft and was influential in helping the Houston Astros to the 2017 World Series title and is estimated for a $7.4 million payout in his second year of arbitration with a third possibly on tap before reaching unhindered free agency status in 2022. Tieing Carlos Correa, 25, on a long term deal would prove costly for Houston Astros. The Astros are already over the second luxury tax threshold which would lead to a penalty tax.

MLB trade rumours: Houston Astros struggling with a bloated payroll

The Houston Astros will have to do some shrewd business to get them back on track both financially and on the roster front. The bloated payroll is making it difficult for the Houston Astros to pursue their targets in free agency including Cole, Robinson Chirinos, Will Harris and Joe Smith; all who made a significant contribution to the Houston Astros' cause as they won the American League Championship. A trade involving Carlos Correa would be difficult considering his recent injury troubles and his drop in value.

MLB trade rumours: Astros don't want to exceed the luxury tax limit

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane had earlier said that he would prefer not to exceed the lowest threshold of $208 million. The Astros will have to 20 per cent penalty for every dollar they spent over the lowest limit while adding twelve per cent more between $228 million and $248 million, which puts Carlos Correa's future in a fix. Whether the Houston Astros will manage to stay within the threshold, remains to be seen, but Crane has a job on his hand if they have to.

