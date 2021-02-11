Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori 'to Step Down Over Sexist Remarks'

On Thursday, February 11, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will step down on Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee. However, no sources were cited. This comes after his sexist comments made about women more than a week ago. The decision, however, will come when the organising committee’s executive board meets.

During a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee, the 83-year-old man said that women “talk too much” and are driven by a “strong sense of rivalry”. However, he gave an apology a few days after this but he declined to resign. This poses another problem for the postponed Olympics. The remarks made by Mori have drawn outrage from many quarters. Also, this has put the spotlight on how Japan lags behind other countries in advancing women in politics.

Another problem posed

Recently, more than 80 per cent Japanese citizens said that the Olympics should be postponed or cancelled. With this recent development, it can be problematic to try and open on July 23 in the middle of a pandemic. A total of 11,000 athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes will be a part of the games.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said at a live-streamed programme with Westwood One Sports Radio that the decision about hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games must be based on science. Furthermore, US President Joe Biden said late Sunday that it “remains to be seen” if the United States will send a team for the Olympics, as organizers at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to commence the sport this summer. He stressed that the health precautionary measures were put in place.

According to sources of AP, the opening ceremony planned at the village on Tokyo Bay will have stringent rules and guidelines, which will include the vaccination and rapid PCR negative tests. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and John Coates, the IOC member in charge of overseeing Tokyo preparations to draft guidelines for conducting safe games. Alleging that the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be “all business with few frills,” Coats said that the athletes would be discouraged from sightseeing, adding that “staying longer in the village increases the potential for problems”.

