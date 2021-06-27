Tokyo-bound Athletes Thank PM Modi For Words Of Encouragement Ahead Of Olympics

Indian athletes Manish Kaushik and Neha Goyal have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special mention in the latest episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Manish, who will represent India in boxing at this year's Olympics, said he is "very happy" that PM Modi has spoken about him in his Mann Ki Baat episode right before their trip to Tokyo. Neha Goyal, who is part of India's hockey team, also thanked PM Modi for his encouraging words ahead of the games.

Manish, while speaking to news agency ANI, said the words of encouragement from PM Modi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics will mean a lot to athletes who are slated to take part in the games. Manish, who belongs to Haryana, appreciated PM Modi for mentioning his name and emphasising the difficulties he had in achieving his goals. PM Modi had asked people to be inspired by Manish, who overcame his rural origins to pursue his ambition of boxing.

Neha Goyal thanked PM Modi for talking about athletes ahead of the much-anticipated games, where India would be raring to win a couple of gold medals. Neha also thanked her family for their immense support over the years, which helped her take up hockey without any difficulties. She further added that it is because of hockey that she can financially support her family now.

What PM Modi had said about Olympic-bound athletes?

"When talent, devotion, determination, and sportsmanship come together, champions are born. Many athletes in our country come from small towns and cities to compete at the highest level for India. Many such inspirational stories can be found among the athletes who will compete in the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo," PM Modi had said in his Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday.

"Athletes on their way to Tokyo have had their ups and downs, as well as years of hard work. They are not only travelling for themselves, but also for the sake of their country. The athletes must represent India well and win the hearts of the people. I don't want to put any pressure on them, so I'm asking all of my countrymen to rally behind each and every athlete," PM Modi added.

Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 Indian athletes are expected to take part in 18 different sports in this year's Olympics.

IMAGE: PTI/HOCKEYINDIA.Org